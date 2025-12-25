Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia: Working hours, overtime update

Islamabad: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) has issued an update regarding standard working hours, rest periods, and overtime pay for Pakistani workers employed in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement shared on social media, the bureau said that normal working hours in Saudi Arabia are capped at a maximum of eight hours per day or 48 hours per week.

Employees are entitled to mandatory rest periods during the working day to ensure regulated and healthy work routines. Employers are required to provide workers with a continuous daily rest period of at least 11 hours.

The policy also guarantees a weekly rest period of at least one full day, which must be granted after six consecutive working days. Employers are obligated to ensure that this weekly holiday is provided.

The bureau noted that the weekly rest day should normally fall on Friday. However, depending on work requirements, an alternative weekly off may be assigned, provided the employee is given appropriate compensation or adjustment in accordance with labor regulations.

The update further clarified that any work performed beyond the standard eight-hour workday will be considered overtime, for which employees must be paid at a rate of at least 1.5 times their regular hourly wage.

The announcement aims to safeguard workers’ rights, promote work-life balance, and standardise labour practices across Saudi Arabia.