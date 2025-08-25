Pakistani youth converts manual car into smartphone-driven vehicle, plans AI upgrade

KARACHI: Showcasing remarkable innovation, a talented young Pakistani has converted a manual 1000cc car into a smartphone-controlled vehicle, with future plans to upgrade it into an AI-powered self-driving car designed to assist specially-abled individuals.

Muhammad Subhan, a resident of Taxila in Punjab, shared details of his project during ARY News program Bakhabar Savera. He explained that the car can be operated through a mobile application already available on Google Play Store.

“I developed a kit in just three months and installed it in the car,” he said. “The kit connects to a smartphone app, allowing control of the steering, brakes, accelerator, and clutch—all the primary functions needed to operate a vehicle.”

Highlighting its current limitations, Subhan noted that the car is still in its initial phase and does not yet include sensors. At present, it is most useful for parking and basic maneuvering. “My main aim is to help disabled persons so they can drive a car using only their hands,” he added.

He further explained that while the clutch can be controlled through the smartphone, the gear must still be shifted manually. “Right now, the gear is not automated. We shift the gear manually, release the clutch with phone, and then continue driving,” he said.

وزیرِ مملکت بیرسٹر عقیل ملک کی ٹیکسلا کے ذہین اور ہنرمند نوجوان سے ملاقات، جس نے موبائل فون کی مدد سے گاڑی کنٹرول کرنے کا منفرد اور جدید نظام خود ڈیزائن کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/CQZGAiadvx — Barrister Aqeel Malik (@BrAqeelMalik) July 29, 2025

Subhan also clarified that the car retains its manual driving option. “By pressing a button, the car connects to the smartphone. When the button is switched off, the car disconnects from the phone and can be driven manually,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Subhan expressed his ambition to integrate artificial intelligence into the system. “In the future, we will be able to simply tell the car to go to Lahore, Rawalpindi, or any other city, and it will drive us to the destination on its own,” he said.

The young innovator, who holds a diploma in mechanical studies, said he has drawn inspiration from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and aspires to compete with him one day.