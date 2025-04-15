Four Pakistanis among 11 dead as migrant boat ‘capsizes’ off Libya coast

A boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of eastern Libya on the night of April 12-13, killing at least 11 people, including four Pakistanis, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the vessel, en route from Libya to Greece, was carrying migrants seeking better opportunities in Europe.

Sources revealed that rescue operations have recovered the bodies of 11 victims, including the four Pakistanis.

Three of the deceased Pakistanis—Sameer Ali, Asif Ali, and Syed Ali—hailed from Mandi Bahauddin, while Zahid Mahmood, from Gujranwala, was also among those who perished, FIA sources confirmed.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a key facilitator in the Libya migrant boat wreck incident namely Adil.

The FIA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that a key facilitator Adil in the Libya migrant boat wreck tragedy was arrested. The arrested man was allegedly in contact with an international network of human trafficking.

The FIA investigators collected all relevant details including bank accounts and mobile phone records from the accused, said the agency’s spokesperson, adding that Adil was tasked to collect and transfer money from the citizens for the global human trafficking network.

Additionally, Adil was also facing an inquiry of the FIA’s anti-money laundering circle.