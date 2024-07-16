Pakistanis among five killed in Oman mosque shooting

Five people including two Pakistanis were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting near a mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat, confirmed Pakistani envoy in Oman.

“The Royal Oman Police have responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area,” police said in a statement.

The force gave an initial toll of four killed and “several others” wounded at the mosque in eastern Muscat.

Exclusively speaking to ARY News, Pakistani envoy in Oman Ali Imran Chaudhry confirmed death of two Pakistanis in the attack. He said they are in contact with the Oman government and added that the Sultanate was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the United States embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting and cancelled all visa appointments Tuesday.

“US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities,” the embassy wrote on social media platform X.

Footage verified by AFP shows people fleeing near Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunshots ring out.

A voice can be heard saying “oh God” and repeating “oh Hussein”, referring to the imam who Shiites view as the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed.

Shiites this week mark Ashura, an annual day of mourning that commemorates the 7th-century battlefield martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein.