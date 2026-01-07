Good news for Pakistanis applying for German nationality

Berlin: Pakistan has completed the codal formalities required to finalise a dual nationality arrangement with Germany, paving the way for Pakistan-origin residents in Germany to retain their Pakistani citizenship while acquiring German nationality.

In a public notice, the Pakistan Embassy in Germany confirmed that the necessary formalities have been fulfilled, effectively adding Germany to the list of countries with which Pakistan has a dual nationality arrangement.

The embassy stated that Pakistan-origin residents applying for German citizenship will no longer be required to renounce their Pakistani nationality. It added that details regarding the restoration of Pakistani citizenship for those who had previously renounced it will be shared soon.

Earlier, Pakistan officially established new dual citizenship agreements with 22 countries under the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2024. Under the amended law, citizens of these countries are not required to renounce their nationality when acquiring Pakistani citizenship.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior approved the bill, which aims to address long-standing challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis who were previously compelled to give up their Pakistani citizenship when acquiring a foreign nationality in countries without dual citizenship arrangements.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, a sub-department of the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that Pakistani citizens who acquire citizenship of these 22 countries will no longer need to surrender their Pakistani nationality.

The amendments are intended to restore Pakistani citizenship for individuals who had relinquished it after obtaining foreign nationality.

The standing committee was informed that the amendment resolves a long-standing issue affecting many overseas Pakistanis.

Previously, dual nationality arrangements were limited to a small number of countries, creating legal complications for those seeking citizenship elsewhere.

The Ministry of Law also clarified that many countries require proof of renunciation before granting citizenship, and the new amendments are designed to remove these hurdles for affected individuals.