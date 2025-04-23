Two arrested for travelling to Saudi Arabia on forged documents

KARACHI: Two Pakistanis travelling to Saudi Arabia on forged documents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, immigration authorities discovered that two Pakistanis were travelling to Saudi Arabia on work visa with fake driving licences.

According to immigration officials, the Pakistanis, identified as Shehbaz and Umar, were departing for Saudi Arabia on driver-category work visas.

During routine immigration checks, their licences were found to be counterfeit.

The Clifton licensing branch allegedly issued both licences; however, investigations revealed that neither individual had ever visited the branch to undergo the official process.

Authorities stated that the forged licences were acquired through an agent, reportedly costing between Rs600,000 and Rs750,000.

Despite holding genuine protector stamps on their Saudi work visas, the use of forged documents led to their arrest.

The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a 10-member group of beggars, attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims.

As per details, the beggar gang including seven women, was caught at Karachi Airport by FIA immigration officials.

During interrogation, the group members failed to answer basic questions about the Umrah rituals, revealing that they were actually planning to beg in Saudi Arabia.

The FIA officials said that the group members did not have hotel bookings or sufficient funds for their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Investigation Agency transferred the arrested individuals to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation and legal action.