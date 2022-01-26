Pakistanis can now travel to Qatar without visa: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis can now travel to Qatar without acquiring a visa after the country is being added to a list from where travellers could get visa-free entry into the Gulf country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details, the Qatar government has issued a list of 95 countries whose nationals could travel to the gulf country without a visa and Pakistan is also added to the list.

“Pakistani citizens could stay in Qatar for 30 days without a visa,” they said and added that however, the travellers had to fulfil the condition of having a return ticket and hotel booking to avail the facility.

They further said that the travellers should have a passport having an expiry date of more than six months.

In a recent ranking issued by a US-based firm, Pakistani passport was ranked fourth from the last in a list of 199 countries, making it one of the worst for travel.

Out of 199 countries, Sweden came out on top, while the UK was ranked 16th and the US didn’t even make it into the top 30.

Looking only at the subcontinent countries, it is found that the Indian passport is the strongest, with 48 points, followed by Sri Lanka at 38 points. Bangladesh comes next with 37 points, while Pakistan has only 27 points, reports the Khaleej Times.

But it’s not at all bleak for the countrymen – there are still 27 countries that Pakistanis can visit either without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

