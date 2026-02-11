38,616 Pakistanis deported from GCC countries in 2025

ISLAMABAD: A total of 38,616 Pakistanis were deported from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in 2025, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development informed officials.

The figures were revealed during a National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

According to the ministry, Pakistanis were deported from GCC countries for various reasons, including illegal stay, visa violations, and involvement in other crimes.

Officials said that 786 Pakistanis were deported from Bahrain, 163 from Kuwait, 2,537 from Oman, 27,692 from Saudi Arabia, 6,794 from the United Arab Emirates, and 644 from Qatar.

Last year, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis was informed that thousands of Pakistani citizens have been deported from different countries in 2025 over allegations of begging and immigration violations, ARY News reported.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Rafiullah, was attended by the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who briefed the committee on offloading and deportation trends.

The DG FIA told the committee that 51,000 Pakistanis were offloaded at airports in 2025 while attempting to travel abroad. He revealed that 24,000 Pakistanis were deported by Saudi Arabia during the year on charges of begging.

In addition, Dubai deported 6,000 Pakistani nationals on similar grounds, while Azerbaijan sent back around 2,000 Pakistani beggars.

The committee was further informed that Pakistani citizens involved in begging are regularly deported by host countries, causing reputational damage to Pakistan.

The DG FIA also disclosed that some individuals attempt to travel to Europe under the guise of performing Umrah. Such passengers are offloaded at Pakistani airports when discrepancies are found in their documents, despite possessing travel-related paperwork.