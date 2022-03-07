Pakistanis evacuation from Ukraine: PIA to operate special flight today

The Pakistani government has decided to operate a special chartered flight to Poland today to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine, ARY News reported.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement that a chartered flight will be operated to Poland today. The flight will bring back the nationals from Warsaw.

The spokesperson said that 7,000 Pakistanis including 3,000 students were present in war-torn Ukraine. Most nationals have already left Ukraine following the advice of the Pakistani embassy on February 24.

1,525 Pakistanis were shifted to Hungary, Poland and Romania, it added.

An aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will depart for Poland on Tuesday early morning and it will return on the same day.

On March 4, Pakistan’s ambassador in the war-hit country Dr Noel Khokhar had said that as many as 1,470 Pakistani students were evacuated from Ukraine.

Sharing details of the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Ukraine, he had said two students are on the Hungary border and will be evacuated as soon as possible.

The envoy had said the embassy has safely evacuated 98 per cent of the Pakistanis from Ukraine. “Now only those few (around 30) Pakistanis are left in Ukraine who are stuck in areas of intense fight,” he added.

