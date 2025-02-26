Seven Pakistanis freed from Saudi jails reach home

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistani nationals who were imprisoned in Saudi Arabia have been released and returned to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The freed prisoners, who were detained in various Saudi jails, arrived at Islamabad International Airport from Riyadh.

According to airport sources, all seven individuals were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration authorities upon their arrival. The released prisoners have been identified as Jawad, Shakeel, Khanullah, Mehraab, Tariq, Shoaib, and Ehsan.

In February last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights that 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world.

The officials briefed the senators that a total of 23,456 Pakistanis are imprisoned across the world out of which 15,587 have been convicted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that there are more than 7,000 under trial Pakistanis in different countries as their cases are being heard in courts of the respective countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials added that there are 12,156 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia, while the number of Pakistani prisoners in the United Arab Emirates is 5,292. They said that 706 Pakistanis are behind bars in India, 44 in the United States, and 330 in the United Kingdom.