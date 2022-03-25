Pakistanis react to Imran Khan’s depiction in Ranveer Singh’s ’83’

Ranveer Singh led ’83’ which turned out to be a commercial dud in the neighboring country, has just dropped on OTT platforms earlier this week, and a particular scene seems to have captured the attention of streaming legions.

After debuting on streaming giant earlier this week, Kapil Dev’s Bollywood biopic topped the Netflix charts in Pakistan, however, there is one specific clip in the Kabir Khan directorial featuring a portrayal of former cricketer and current Prime Minister Khan, that caught notice of cricket enthusiasts.

The said scene showcased a cordial interaction between former skippers of cricket teams of Pakistan and India, albeit, netizens aren’t very pleased with the actor picked to portray the younger version of Imran Khan.

A number of them turned to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts on the curly-haired actor who essayed Khan in the Bollywood title.

One of the Twitter users called the actor ‘a real crime against Imran Khan’, adding that she is ‘personally offended’ by the casting. Another one called out the ‘unjust’ and said his appearance in the movie was ’embarrassing’.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users.

Such a lovely positive gesture from Kabir Khan & Ranveer in ’83.

A film about Kapil Dev shows in a few seconds the decades old bond of Imran Khan & Kapil Dev. Kapil was one of Khan’s special guests at his oath taking ceremony in 2018. Kaisi chal rahi hai app ki taayari Pha jee! pic.twitter.com/zQbYDRsyok — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) March 23, 2022

I’m watching 83 on Netflix and when they showed Imran khan’s character i might have screamed a lil bit 😂👏🏽 — S♡ (@Shezcevans) March 23, 2022

ok but the real crime against @ImranKhanPTI is the man they used to play him in the ‘83 film. personally offended. — zoha (@zchishtii) March 21, 2022

83 is a low budget movie.

Proof is: There is just NO way this actor is paid for this terrible getup of Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/jGTsWzu2h3 — CricFan (@CricFan2000) March 25, 2022

83 on Netflix, but this guy is nowhere near PMIK even remotely in looks. #ImranKhan 💕✨#83Netflix pic.twitter.com/vuzz8EAc7o — Sadiaz (@Sadia_AA_) March 25, 2022

A buzz over the portrayal of @ImranKhanPTI in the film 83 reminded me of this very old Cinthol ad that I watched as a kid and which called him “the irresistible Khan”. Back then, Pakistani cricketers could be icons for Indians too, which kids in this ‘new India’ can’t imagine. pic.twitter.com/Ll2e2QIsuB — Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) March 25, 2022

Comments