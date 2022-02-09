Pakistanis to get jobs in Saudi Arabia Green Initiative

RIYADH: Pakistanis will be able to get green jobs in the Green Middle East initiative launched jointly by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is expected to be signed shortly with regard to it after SAPM Malik Amin Aslam is in the Kingdom to finalize the process.

The documents of the agreement obtained by ARY NEWS showed that Pakistani labour will be able to get thousands of jobs in Middle East under Saudi Arabia’s Green initiative.

Pakistan will help in the process by planting multi-million plants in the region besides also providing technical support needed for the plantation process.

The development came after in October 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the “Middle East Green Initiative” (MGI) Summit here in Riyadh.

According to PM Office, the premier warmly congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince on successfully organizing the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit on Climate Change.

He added that the Summit clearly demonstrated the commitment of the Saudi leadership to take tangible steps for effectively tackling the challenge of Climate Change.

PM Imran noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the MGI aligned closely with Pakistan’s Climate Change Initiatives – ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ and the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’.

