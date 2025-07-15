Pakistan’s 4G network coverage lowest in region: ADB report

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) stated that Pakistan’s 4G network coverage is lowest in the region, and its preparations for 5G deployment remain insufficient, ARY News reported.

According to a comprehensive report on Pakistan’s digital ecosystem released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The report highlights critical gaps in the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and digital adoption, urging the need for urgent reforms and investments to bridge the digital divide.

The ADB report revealed that Pakistan’s digital sector contributes only 1.5% to the country’s GDP, signaling significant untapped potential. To bolster this sector, the report emphasizes the need for increased investment in digital infrastructure, particularly in expanding fiber optic networks.

Currently, fixed broadband access in Pakistan stands at a mere 1.3%, and fiber network availability is severely limited, necessitating immediate expansion to support modern connectivity demands.

Access to mobile internet is available to 80% of Pakistan’s population, yet actual usage remains low. The report notes a stark gender disparity in mobile and internet access: 86% of men and 53% of women own mobile phones, while only 53% of men and 33% of women have internet access.

Additionally, affordability remains a major barrier, with purchasing internet-enabled devices posing a significant challenge for women and low-income groups.

Pakistan’s telecommunications sector faces another hurdle with the highest tax rates in the region, which stifles growth and discourages investment.

The ADB urges the government to create a more conducive environment for telecom investments by reducing taxes and streamlining regulations. The report specifically recommends prioritizing the deployment of fiber optic cables in underserved and remote areas to improve connectivity.

To enhance digital inclusion, the ADB suggests that provincial governments increase demand for fiber broadband in schools and hospitals. The report also calls for robust cybersecurity frameworks to strengthen digital governance and emphasizes the importance of digital literacy programs, particularly for women, alongside the provision of affordable smartphones to boost access.

Further, the ADB mentioned opportunities for economic growth by digitizing agricultural value chains and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s GDP. To expand internet penetration in rural areas, the report advocates for training women and youth in online business skills to foster entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.