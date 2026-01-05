Pakistan's 67% population lacks waste management system: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has disclosed that the two-third population of the country has been deprived of the waste management system.

The PBS in a document said that the 67% population throws garbage in the open, while 11 percent population depends on municipal corporations and nine percent over private services for discarding the waste.

“In cities 25 percent population depends on municipal collection and 18% on private services,” PBS said.

“Punjab and Sindh have comparatively better system of waste management to other provinces”.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having a limited waste discarding system and 85% families in rural areas throw their trash in open areas, while in urban areas 41 percent households dispose garbage in the open”, PBS report said.

According to the PBS document, Balochistan have worst system of the waste management and only one percent households have this facility on the municipal level.

“Around 81 percent households discard waste in Balochistan in open areas”, bureau of statistics shared.