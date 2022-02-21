Actor Aiman Khan reaches another milestone

Television and film actor Aiman Khan shared a video to celebrate her hitting the 10-million Instagram followers mark.

The actor tossed her hair and looked at her surroundings in the nine-second video. She wore a stylish kurta with a necklace and makeup to go with it.

“Thank You so much everyone for immense love!” her caption read. “Celebrating 10 million followers today!”.

The celebrity, sister of fellow actor Minal Khan, said she loves her Instagram followers.

Her sibling and showbiz star Hira Mina congratulated her for achieving the milestone.

Her latest social media post got at least 271,903 views with 60,000 likes and counting. It has more than 500 comments as well.

She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application to share visuals from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

The Bay Dardi star earlier shared clicks from her photoshoot. She wore a dark blue outfit in them.

Moreover, Aiman frequently shares pictures of her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb on the social media application to keep the fans updated about their happenings.

Aiman Khan rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in Meri Beti. Her performances in Baydardi and Bay Qasoor were also highly praised.

