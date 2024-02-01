Pakistan’s airline launches its first international operations to UAE

KARACHI: Pakistan’s private airline announces its expansion into the international market with the launch of its first international flight between Islamabad and Sharjah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on February 17th, 2024 marking a significant milestone in the airline’s growth journey.

The new service will offer non-stop double daily flights from Islamabad to Sharjah.

This Strategic route expansion reflects Fly Jinnah’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

To support its international operations, the private airline added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to five, enhancing the airline’s capacity to cater to the increasing demand for reliable and affordable air travel.