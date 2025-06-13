Pakistan’s airspace operating smoothly after Israel’s attack on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Despite rising tensions in the region, Pakistan’s airspace remains fully operational and continues to be effectively used by international airlines, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.

In a statement released on Friday, the Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed that international flights are facing no obstacles while transiting through Pakistani airspace. “There are no disruptions in air traffic flow. All international and domestic flights are being managed smoothly and safely,” the statement said.

The assurance comes amid growing regional instability, which has raised concerns about aviation safety in the area. However, officials emphasized that Pakistan’s airspace is being managed professionally and efficiently.

“The additional air traffic due to rerouting from nearby regions is being handled in a professional and routine manner,” the Authority added. “Through effective airspace management, we are ensuring the safe and smooth flow of increased air traffic.”

A view of Iranian airspace as of 09:10UTC, Friday 13 June. Our ‘Airways’ overlay shows some of the alternate routings aircraft are taking to the north and south of Iraqi airspace. pic.twitter.com/t04hSHofw8 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 13, 2025

Aviation experts note that Pakistan’s geographic location makes its airspace an important corridor for international flights, particularly between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Maintaining operational stability under tense circumstances is a key achievement, both in terms of safety and regional connectivity.

The Pakistan Airports Authority reassured passengers and airlines that all necessary measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted air travel and the safety of all flights passing through its skies.

Meanwhile, Airlines cleared out of the airspace over Israel, Iran and Iraq and Jordan on Friday after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran, Flightradar24 data showed, with carriers scrambling to divert and cancel flights to keep passengers and crew safe.

Proliferating conflict zones around the world are becoming an increasing burden on airline operations and profitability, and more of a safety concern.

Six commercial aircraft have been shot down unintentionally and three nearly missed since 2001, according to aviation risk consultancy Osprey Flight Solutions.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.