Pakistan’s apparel exports to China surge by 5pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s apparel industry continues to strengthen its foothold in the Chinese market, with exports of men’s and women’s clothing increasing by approximately five per cent in the first seven months of 2024.

The total value of these exports reached over $18.03 million, highlighting the growing demand for Pakistani garments in China.

According to recent data, the export of men’s clothing amounted to $13.10 million, while women’s apparel exports stood at $4.93 million. These figures reflect a steady rise compared to the same period last year when men’s clothing exports were valued at $12.65 million and women’s apparel at $4.66 million. Notably, men’s apparel exports have experienced a 6% growth so far this year.

Ghulam Qadir, the Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, explained that Pakistani apparel is gaining popularity in China due to its high quality and competitive pricing.

Pakistan’s strategic geographical position, allowing for efficient land trade with China, coupled with the zero-tariff benefits under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), has given Pakistani exporters a competitive edge, he said. These factors have not only facilitated easier access to the Chinese market but have also made Pakistani apparel more attractive to Chinese buyers.

To further bolstering trade relations, a Pakistani textile delegation is set to participate in the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE 2024), where they will showcase their latest designs in a fashion show featuring Pakistani models. This event is expected to enhance Pakistan’s visibility in the Chinese fashion market.

Additionally, a large Chinese delegation is scheduled to attend “Texpo,” a premier textile and leather exhibition organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi this October. Such events play a crucial role in fostering closer trade ties between the two countries, providing platforms for businesses to explore new opportunities and collaborations.

With these positive trends and ongoing initiatives, Pakistan’s apparel export industry is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the Chinese market, further solidifying its role as a key player in the region’s textile trade.