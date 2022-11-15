Pakistan’s Ayla Majid becomes first South Asian woman elected ACCA VP

Pakistan’s Ayla Majid made history after becoming the first South Asian woman elected the vice-president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) – a global body for professional accountants – in 118-year history, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ayla Majid became the first South Asian woman elected ACCA VP in 118-year history. She was earlier serving as a member of the ACCA Global Council since 2014.

Ayla Majid was honoured as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Future Council on Energy Transition. She advocates energy transition towards sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy for the larger global population.

She is an MBA from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), an LLB from the University of London and an ACCA.

