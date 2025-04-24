Pakistan’s bank deposits soar to new historic high

KARACHI: Pakistan’s bank deposits have soared to a new historic high, reaching Rs. 31,626 billion in March 2025, ARY News reported quoting State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP report revealed a significant year-on-year increase of 11.7% and a month-on-month rise of 3.8% in bank deposits.

Compared to March 2024, when deposits stood at Rs. 28,321 billion, an additional Rs. 3,305 billion was recorded over the year. In just one month, from February 2025’s figure of Rs. 30,457 billion, deposits grew by Rs. 1,169 billion.

Pakistan posted a record current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March — the highest monthly surplus in the country’s history.

Read More: Pakistan’s economy to grow 2.5% in FY2025, says ADB

According to official data, the cumulative surplus for the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year has reached $1.8 billion, signaling a promising turnaround in the country’s external account.

A major contributing factor to the positive trend is the exceptional inflow of workers’ remittances, which surged to an unprecedented $4 billion in March.

In addition, exports in Pakistan witnessed a year-on-year growth of 8.7%, further strengthening the external sector.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s current account increased by 230 per cent against a surplus of $363 million (revised) on year-on-year (YoY) basis recorded in the same month last year.