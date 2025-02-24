Pakistan’s batters played against India in state of fear, Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt described Pakistani batters’ performance against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 high voltage clash as playing under immense pressure, trapped in a shell, and in a state of fear of getting out.

Speaking on a sports show, the former batter explained that the batters played in fear of being out, and that’s why they got out.

A masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Former captain noted the batters played cautiously, blocking their shots for which they are famous such as sweeps.

“When you leave your pet shots then there is definitely you are more careful and you don’t respond”, he added. “You create a shell around yourself and close off your scoring zones”.

He emphasized that Pakistan should have scored at least 275-280 runs, saying that despite recovering from pressure and starting to score and hitting the boundaries, suddenly Captain Mohammad Rizwan played an uncharacteristic shot, leading to a turning point in the game.

Cricketer Hasan Ali agreed, stating that instead of charging, the batsmen lost wickets one after another, including Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, allowing India to regain control.

India chased down a modest 242 with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 100 runs as he smashed seven fours. Sheryas Iyer struck 56 runs studded with seven fours and a six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for 74 runs in his 8 overs. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the only the positive as finished with figures 1-28 in his 10 overs.

Saud Shakeel scored a fifty as Pakistan set a 242-run target for India. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made 46 off 77 balls while Khushdil Shah scored 38 off 39 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each in the game.