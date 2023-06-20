31.9 C
Pakistan’s CAD narrows over 80pc to $2.9bn in 11MFY23: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) fell to $2.94 billion in the 11 months of the current FY2022-2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Tuesday.

According to SBP data, the country’s CAD – the difference between the country’s higher foreign expenditures and low income – stood at $15.16 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The federal government slashed imports in a bid to avert an external payments crisis. In May the CAD remained surplus with $255 million, the SBP said.

Amid SBP restrictions imports of goods dipped to $48.9bn during the first 11 months of FY23 compared to $64.339bn in the corresponding period last year.

The State Bank of Pakistan received $24.83 billion in foreign remittances from overseas Pakistanis in FY23.

