Thursday, October 20, 2022
Anjum Wahab

Pakistan’s CAD shrinks to $2.2bn from $3.5 in first quarter of FY23

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) recorded a downward trend for the third month in a row as a result of lower imports and a rise in exports, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed.

The SBP from its official Twitter handle said: “In September, the current account deficit (CAD) declined for the 3rd month in a row. It fell to $0.3 billion, less than half the level in August. In Q1FY23, the CAD has fallen to $2.2 billion from $3.5 billion in Q1FY22, mainly reflecting a decline in imports.”

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the interest rate at 15 percent for the next seven weeks.

According to a statement issued on Twitter, the MPC noted the continued deceleration in economic activity as well as the decline in headline inflation and the current account deficit since the last meeting.

