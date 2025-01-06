Pakistan’s cellular subscribers reach 193 million

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193,238,238 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.10 percent, by the end of November 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.90 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.10 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 143 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.39 percent.

It is important to mention here that, as many as 86,000 SIMs were blocked for anti-state activities, Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi told the National Assembly (NA).

He was responding to a call-to-attention notice regarding the spread of fake news on social media platforms in the National Assembly by Asiya Naz Tanoli.

Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi admitted that the government had blocked the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to curb misinformation, adding that 86,000 SIMs were also blocked over anti-state activities.

He told the NA house that amendments to the Electronic Crimes Act are expected soon to strengthen regulations against fake news.

Mr. Mehdi also confirmed that VPN usage has also been restricted to control the flow of misinformation.