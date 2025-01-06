web analytics
16.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 6, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan’s cellular subscribers reach 193 million

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reached 193,238,238 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.10 percent, by the end of November 2024, according to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The data also revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.90 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.10 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 143 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 58.39 percent.

It is important to mention here that, as many as 86,000 SIMs were blocked for anti-state activities, Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi told the National Assembly (NA).

He was responding to a call-to-attention notice regarding the spread of fake news on social media platforms in the National Assembly by Asiya Naz Tanoli.

Parliamentary Secretary Sajid Mehdi admitted that the government had blocked the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to curb misinformation, adding that 86,000 SIMs were also blocked over anti-state activities.

He told the NA house that amendments to the Electronic Crimes Act are expected soon to strengthen regulations against fake news.

Mr. Mehdi also confirmed that VPN usage has also been restricted to control the flow of misinformation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.