Pakistan’s cement exports increase by 48.28%

ISLAMABAD: The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 48.28 percent during the first five months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year, ARY News reported.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $113.998 million during July-November (2023-24) against the exports of US $76.8779 million during July-November (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 89.41 per cent going up from 1,547,497 metric tons to 2,931,079 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 97.13 per cent during the month of November 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during November 2023 were recorded at US $20.911 million against the exports of US $10.608 million in November 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however decreased by 20.81 per cent during November 2023 when compared to the exports of US $26.405 million in October 2023, the PBS data revealed.

Earlier, the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said that the collective consumption of cement across Pakistan stood at 3.924 million tons, registering a decline of 2.12 percent in November 2023.

As per the data released by APCMA, local cement sales by the industry during the month of November were 3.262 million tons compared to 3.862 million tons in November 2022, registering a decline of 15.53 percent.

During November last year, total cement sales stood at 4.009 million tons.

Whereas in November 2023, the cement exports were 662,374 tons with a staggering increase of 348.29 percent. In November 2022, 147,757 tons of cement was exported.