‘Pakistan’s Constitution offers solution if parties fail to forge consensus’

ISLAMABAD: With no breakthrough in talks between the PPP and PML-N over formation of government, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday asserted that the Constitution is very comprehensive and offers solutions if political parties fail to forge consensus.

Talking to journalists, the interim minister said that political parties are holding negotiations over the formation of new government, adding that there is “no deadlock” in this regard.

“No party could secure a simple majority in the February 8 general elections and that is why political forces are engaging with one another,” he added.

He said, “Under the Constitution, the last date to summon a session of the National Assembly is the 29th of this month and we still have some days to convene the sitting of the newly elected lower house of parliament.”

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.