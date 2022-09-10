Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate dropped below 1 percent as the country lodged 156 fresh cases of the pathogen during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 17,200 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 156 samples came back positive.

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus in the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.91 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.03 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 10 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,200

Positive Cases: 156

Positivity %: 0.91%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 98 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 9, 2022

In the statement, the NIH stated that almost 98 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,601.

