Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 2,465 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Wednesday.

With the fresh 49 deaths, the overall toll has jumped to 29,877.

Statistics 16 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,553

Positive Cases: 2465

Positivity %: 4.97%

Deaths :49

Patients on Critical Care: 1534 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 16, 2022

A total of 49,553 samples were tested, out of which 2,565 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 4.97pc as compared to yesterday’s 5.4 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,534.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,896,758 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 49,553 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,388,517 people have got their health back including 4,792 in a single day in Pakistan.

Sindh remains top on the list with 560,670 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 496,724 cases, while KP has reported 212,078 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,388 coronavirus cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,133 overall cases.

42,180 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,250 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

