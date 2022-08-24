Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.76pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 1.76 percent as the country reported 278 fresh infections during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,803 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 278 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 1.76 percent, moving slightly down from 1.92pc, recorded a day earlier.

COVID-19 Statistics 24 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,803

Positive Cases: 278

Positivity %: 1.76%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 118 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 24, 2022

On the other hand, 118 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities during the last 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,559.

