Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 8.2pc

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is again witnessing an upward trend as the country has reported 4,253 new cases over the past 24 hours as compared to yesterday’s 2,799.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 51,749 samples were tested, out of which 4,253 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 8.2pc as compared to yesterday’s 5.34%.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,470,161 with the addition of 4,253 new cases.

As many as 50 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,603. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,731 including 63 in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,527,042 tests to diagnose the COVID-19 cases including 51,749 tests during the past 24 hours. 1,354,298 people have got their health back including 5,109 in a single day in Pakistan. Read more: PFIZER’S 2021 PROFITS DOUBLED TO $22 BN ON STRONG COVID VACCINE SALES

Pfizer forecast more than $50 billion in 2022 sales for its Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic on Tuesday as the giant pharma company reported a more than doubling of annual profits on strong vaccine sales. Pfizer, which with German company BioNTech won approval for the first vaccine to counter the deadly virus, sees slightly lower 2022 revenues for the vaccine compared the just-finished year, but a big infusion of revenues from Paxlovid, the company’s pill for Covid-19. “2021 was a watershed year for Pfizer,” said Chief Executive Albert Bourla in a statement. “Our successes in leading the fight against Covid-19 have not only made a positive difference in the world; I believe they have fundamentally changed our company forever.”

Comments