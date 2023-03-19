Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio stays above 2pc

ISLAMABAD: While Covid-19 positivity ratio continued to stay above two per cent in Pakistan, at least 103 new Covid-19 cases were reported in past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the stats, the new infections were detected after 4,685 coronavirus diagnostic tests were performed across the country, which placed Pakistan’s positivity ratio at 2.20%.

Moreover, at least 16 patients with infectious disease have been shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours while no deaths have been reported during the period.

COVID-19 Statistics 19 March 2023

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,685

Positive Cases: 103

Positivity %: 2.20%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 16

(shared by NCOC-NIH) — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) March 19, 2023

NCOC issues fresh guidelines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.

