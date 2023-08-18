Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at $809mn in July

Pakistan’s current account posted a deficit of $809 million in July, the highest since October 2022, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed Friday.

The deficit was lower when compared with $1.26 billion in July 2022, but is in stark contrast to the figure in June 2023 when the current account posted a surplus of $500 million.

As per the central bank data, the country’s exports (goods and services) decreased to $2.654 billion in July 2023 against $2.743 billion in July 2022.

On the other hand, total imports stood at $5.03 billion in July 2023 against $6.07 billion in the same period last year.

Current Account Deficit (CAD) recorded at $0.8 billion in Jul 2023 against a deficit of $1.3 billion in Jul 2022.https://t.co/q3LNv3HOB0https://t.co/Od8ikVvXrd#SBPBOP pic.twitter.com/h07hbdjh1N — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 18, 2023

Last year in July, the trade balance in services witnessed a deficit of $32m.

Furthermore, the worker’s remittances fell by 19.28% YoY; on a monthly basis, the remittances went down by 7.32% MoM to $2.027bn.