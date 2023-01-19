Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.4bn in Dec: SBP

test

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) fell to $0.4 billion in December 2022 after a whopping decline of 78%, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

According to SBP data, the country’s CAD – the difference between the country’s higher foreign expenditures and low income – stood at $1.86 billion in the same month last year.

The federal government slashed imports in a bid to avert an external payments crisis. Presently, the country’s foreign exchange reserves are at a three-week import cover at $4.3 billion.

“Machinery imports are low due to a slowdown in overall economic activities, curbs by SBP on the import of plant and machinery, higher interest rates, and uncertainty with respect to the IMF programme,” Tahir Abbas from brokerage firm Arif Habib Limited told Reuters.

In October, the country’s current account deficit, on a year-on-year basis, dropped by 68% after the central bank and the government’s measures.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.