Cannes: Pakistan wins big with debut feature ‘Joyland’

Pakistan’s debut feature film at Cannes, Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ wins the top ‘jury’ prize in ‘Un Certain Regard’ as the prestigious film festival heads towards a wrap.

With the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 coming to an end, the main awards and top prizes including the coveted ‘Palm d’Or’ are awaited to be handed over tomorrow. However, the winners in the category of ‘Un Certain Regard’ – which focuses on more art-house features and runs parallel to the main competition – have been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Cannes (@festivaldecannes)

In a one of its kind glorious moment, Pakistan’s debut feature at the film festival, ‘Joyland’ – a transgender love story – triumphed over 13 other nominees to pick up the ‘Jury Prize’ in the category.

Moreover, ‘Joyland’ won the special ‘Queer Palm’ award as well at the event.

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland wins the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes!

A historic moment for Pakistan, and Pakistani cinema!

Everyone should be amplifying this incredible news.

Take a bow, Saim, and the entire cast and crew. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 28, 2022

Other than ‘Joyland’, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s French movie ‘The Worst Ones’ was awarded ‘Prix Un Certain Regard’. Other winners included Alexandru Belc(Metronom) for ‘Best Director’, while Vicky Krieps(Corsage) and Adam Bessa(Harka) shared ‘Best Performance’.

Maha Haj (Mediterranean Fever) won ‘Best Screenplay’ whereas Lola Quivoron’s ‘Rodeo’ received the Coup de Coeur award.

Pakistan’s debut film at the prestigious Cannes, ‘Joyland’, premiered at the event last week, blowing away the global audience. Teary-eyed Saim Sadiq and the team proudly received a prolonged standing ovation from the audience at the French Riviera for the impressive debut.

Pakistani feature film “Joyland” wins jury prize at Cannes film festival in Uncertain Regard category. We congratulate the whole team behind “Joyland” on this historic win. 🏆💥🎉 pic.twitter.com/pSuJuiPHQd — Pakistani Cinema (@PakistaniCinema) May 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the maiden Pakistani title had made to the list of 14 features in the ‘UnCertain Regard’ category for the year 2022.

Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ tells the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”

Pakistan’s first ever @Festival_Cannes entry #Joyland wins TWO awards! It is essential, brave, honest, urgent filmmaking! The script itself is a work of art. A win for South Asia. Well done @SaimSadiq14 @KhoosatFilms @sarwatgilani and team! pic.twitter.com/XC4p3f8nfL — arshadfilms (@arshadfilms) May 27, 2022

The title is led by trans actor Alina Khan, while an ensemble cast including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed played pivotal roles.

‘Joyland’ has been produced by the ace actor/director of Pakistan Sarmad Sultan Khoosat with Apoorva Guru Charan and Lauren Mann. ‘All Caps’ and ‘Khoosat Films’ have bankrolled the project which created history for Pakistan at Cannes.

Comments