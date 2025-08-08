Pakistan’s dental instruments exports to China rise 4%

BEIJING: Pakistan’s exports of dental instruments and appliances to China recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in the first half of 2025, reaching $2 million, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

This marks a steady rise from $1.93 million during the same period last year.

Trade data reveals that 205,840 kilograms of dental products were shipped, with an average price of $0.47 per kilogram — among the most cost-effective in the global market.

The uptick signals growing momentum in bilateral medical trade, with Pakistan’s total exports of medical and surgical instruments to China reaching $5.56 million, along with veterinary instruments ($3.24 million) and ophthalmic equipment ($155,465).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, attributed the growth to strategic partnerships worth millions of dollars, formalized between Pakistani and Chinese firms in January 2025.

These agreements, signed during Beijing’s B2B medical conferences, facilitated tariff reductions of 3%–5% under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and promoted enhanced supply chain integration, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Experts credit Sialkot’s status as the world’s fifth-largest medical equipment manufacturing hub for driving export growth. The city’s low production costs and adherence to EU-standard compliance have made it a reliable source for China’s growing demand for high-volume consumables.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the country’s strategic connectivity and abundant raw material reserves as key factors supporting continued growth in the sector.

Looking ahead, the HEALTH ASIA 2025 Expo — scheduled for October 23–25 in Karachi — is expected to provide a vital platform for Pakistani manufacturers to engage with over 500 Asian buyers and explore joint ventures in high-value medical segments.