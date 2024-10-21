Pakistan’s earns $584m from IT services’ export in July-August 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned US $584.566 million by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 30.231 percent as compared with the US $ 448.930 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 35 percent as it surged from US $361.500 million last year to US $488.040 million during July-August 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 31.14 percent, from US $127.329 million to US $166.982 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also surged by 33.65 percent, from US $0.971 million to US $1.297 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 195.98 percent from US $0.180 million to US $0.532 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services however decreased by 14.49 percent, from $106.350 million to $90.941 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a growth of 80.22 percent from US $126.670 million to US $228.285 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review also increased by 1052.91 percent growing from US $0.490 million to US $5.649 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information-related services up by 7.96 percent, from US $0.213 million to US $0.229 million whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 1856.42 percent, from US $0.277 million to US $5.419 million.

The data revealed that the export of telecommunication services also increased by 4.53 percent as these went up from US $86.940 million to US $90.876 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.43 percent during the months as its exports increased from US $35.977 million to US $45.127 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 10.23 percent, from US $50.963 million to US $45.749 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.