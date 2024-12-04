Pakistan’s economy moving towards betterment: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday said that Pakistan’s economy moving towards betterment, ARY News reported.

Minister addressing a conference pointed out that foreign exchange reserves would soon reach to cover three months imports in next few weeks, which had previously dropped to cover only two weeks.

Finance Minister said that the interest rate continuously being dropped, inflation has decreased to 4.9 percent, while the current account of the country has been in surplus.

“We won’t repeat practices what happened in the past,” Aurangzeb said.

The government will provide guidelines to the private sector, he said. “The government won’t interfere in the private sector,” finance minister added.

He said the country has successfully moved away from a dual deficit and has been reporting budget surpluses for several consecutive months.

He attributed this recovery to the government’s focused economic policies and stability measures.