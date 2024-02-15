Pakistan’s election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s election process is an internal sovereign affair, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to upholding its constitutional obligations, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

Reacting to a statement issued by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller regarding the general elections, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s democratic nature, highlighting the significant participation of millions of voters, including unprecedented numbers of women and young voters in the general elections.

She mentioned that Pakistan welcomed foreign observers, including a group from the Commonwealth, demonstrating the country’s commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

She said Pakistan takes its constitutional obligations seriously. It is the right of Pakistanis to enjoy freedom and democracy. She said any step that Pakistan takes in this regard is in conformity with its constitutional obligations and not influenced by external advice.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch pointed out that the interim report of the Commonwealth observer group also highlighted the transparency and participatory nature of the general elections.

Earler, United States (US) once again called for an investigation into allegations of alleged fraud in Pakistan elections.

Briefing the media in Washington on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US thinks that an investigation of rigging is an appropriate step to take.

“That is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world and we think that they’re thoroughly investigated and resolved,” he said.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.