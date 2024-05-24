Pakistan’s electricity shortfall ‘climbs’ to 6,623 MW

ISLAMABAD: Prolong power outage crippled the country as electricity shortfall climbed to 6,623 megawatts in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the major cities are facing up to six hours of load shedding and up to eight hours in rural areas whereas in the areas with high line losses, load shedding of 12 to 14 hours is ongoing.

The country’s electricity demand has reached 25,800 megawatts, while the total electricity production is 19,177 megawatts, according to Power Division sources.

Earlier, an official report of the power ministry stated that the circular debt of Pakistan’s power sector soared to Rs 2,635 billion till January 2024.

According to a report released by the power division, the hike in circular debt continued despite the massive increase in power tariffs and fuel adjustments.

The circular debt increase was recorded at Rs2,310 billion till June 2023, showing an increase of Rs325 billion during the seven months (January 24).

The report stated that poor performance and low recoveries by the DISCOs added to the increase in the circular debt.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded further increase in electricity prices, citing an additional burden of Rs 150 billion on the power sector.

According to sources, the IMF has asked the Ministry of Energy to increase the electricity tariff from Rs5 to Rs7 per unit in July.