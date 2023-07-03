Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 5,856MW amid hot weather 

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,856 megawatts (MW), amid hot weather in the country, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 27,000 megawatts while the power supply is 21,144 megawatts.

The shortfall has resulted in power outages of 6 to 8 hours in the country, while the duration is more in areas with high losses and electricity theft. The technical faults have resulted in up to 14 hours of load-shedding.

3,035 megawatts of electricity are being produced through atomic power plants and 772MW from government-owned thermal power plants. Sources further said 576MW is being supplied to National Grid from the wind power plants.

Earlier today, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reported an increase in the demand for electricity as temperature further rises in Lahore leading to a shortfall of 100 megawatts (MW).

According to a LESCO spokesperson, the demand for electricity in the country surges to 22200 megawatts, while, the overall production is 19000 megawatts of electricity, leading to a shortfall of up to 3200 megawatts.

However, different areas of Lahore are experiencing three-hour power outages, while the citizen of rural areas is facing three to four-hour load shedding.

Lahore Electric Supply Company spokesperson mentioned that load shedding is being implemented on line loss feeders. This measure aims to prioritize areas where electricity theft and technical losses are higher, ensuring a fair distribution of available power resources.