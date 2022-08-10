Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

ISLAMABAD: The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 5,944 megawatts (MW), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Power Division recorded the total power generation capacity has dropped to 23,556 MW against the demand of 29,500MW.

Sources told ARY News that 7,520 MW was being generated from water, 10,950MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 970MW from government thermal plants, 3,001MW from nuclear plants, 886MW and 141MW from wind and solar plants respectively.

Sources further said that 77MW of electricity was being generated from bagasse power plants. They said decreased power generation has also led to an increase in unannounced load-shedding periods. Different parts of Pakistan currently facing loadshedding up to 10 hours, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has announced multiple deadlines previously to end loadshedding in the country, however, they have yet to materialize owing to multiple reasons cited by the ministers including higher fuel prices and delay in maintenance of the power plants.

