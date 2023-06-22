Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,160MW

LAHORE: The electricity shortfall in Pakistan has reached 6,160 megawatts (MW), causing power outages of up to 10 hours in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

According to details, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 26,700 megawatts while the power supply is 20,540 megawatts. The shortfall has resulted in power outages of up to 10 hours in the country.

Sources said Pakistan is generating 7,300MW of electricity from the IPPs, while 8,000 from the hydel sources.

3,200 megawatts of electricity is being produced through atomic power plants and 570MW from government-owned thermal power plants.

Sources further said 1,200MW is being supplied to National Grid from he wind power plants.

Earlier it emerged that multiple cargoes of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) have arrived in Pakistan, bringing much-needed relief to the country’s energy crisis.

Petroleum officials have confirmed that the inclusion of RLNG in the gas system has played a pivotal role in resolving the crisis.

