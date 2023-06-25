34.9 C
Pakistan’s energy shortfall exceeds 6,500MW amid scorching heat

LAHORE: With heatwave-like conditions across the country, the prolonged power cuts have added to the citizens’ misery as the overall energy shortfall has surpassed 6,500 megawatts, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Power Division sources said the total production of electricity in the country was 20,402MW, whereas the demand had hit 27,000MW.

Currently, 8,900MW of electricity was being generated by private sector plants and 6,200MW through hydropower.

Similarly, 3,164MW was being produced by nuclear power plants.

A total of 956MW was being generated by government thermal plants and 1245MW generated by wind projects, say sources.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) yesterday predicted pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm in central and upper parts of the country, saying heat wave conditions will subside from June 25.

The Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave was likely to enter these areas on June 25 (Sunday).

