Pakistan's envoy in D.C says US- Pakistan ties entering positive phase

WASHINGTON D.C: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States said that anti-Pakistan resolutions introduced in the U.S. Congress carry no practical or diplomatic weight, asserting that bilateral relations between Islamabad and Washington have entered a positive and pragmatic phase.

Speaking in an interview with ARY News in Washington, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said the resolutions are largely symbolic and do not reflect U.S. government policy.

“Such resolutions are merely paperwork and have no real impact,” Sheikh said, adding that many members of Congress sign onto draft resolutions under the “Dear Colleague” practice without fully reviewing their contents.

The Ambassador said improving Pakistan-U.S. relations are the result of sustained engagement between civilian and military leadership on both sides. He added that Pakistan’s standing has improved internationally following recent tensions with India, saying the global community listened carefully to Pakistan’s position.

Sheikh said the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has shown willingness to cooperate with Pakistan in addressing key challenges. He noted that bilateral ties are increasingly being shaped around trade and economic partnership rather than foreign aid.

“Pakistan has clearly conveyed that it does not seek aid from the United States,” he said. “What we want is trade, investment and long-term economic cooperation.”

The envoy said the United States has decided to provide financial and technical assistance in developing Pakistan’s vast mineral resources, a sector he said remained underdeveloped in the past due to political instability.

Sheikh also said Pakistan and the United States share common interests in the region, particularly in counterterrorism, and that detailed and serious discussions on the issue are ongoing. He added that talks have also taken place regarding the provision of advanced U.S. defense equipment to Pakistan, reflecting growing defense cooperation.

Commenting on President Trump’s confrontational political style and the situation involving Iran, the Ambassador said Pakistan’s position is that global challenges should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue rather than aggression.

Addressing Pakistanis involved in lobbying against the country abroad, Sheikh cautioned that such efforts are counterproductive.

“Pakistan’s problems will not be solved overseas,” he said. “They must be addressed within Pakistan through collective national effort.”

“You don’t cut the branch you are sitting on, he concluded.