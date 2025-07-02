Pakistan’s exports go up to $32.1 bln in FY2025

ISLAMABAD: The exports from Pakistan increased by 4.67 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

Exports during July-June (2024-25) were recorded at $32.106 billion against $30.675 billion during July-June (2023-24), according to latest PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 6.57 percent by growing from $54.779 billion last year to $58.380 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $26.274 billion against the deficit of $24.104 billion last year, showing an increase of 9 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in June 2025 decreased by 0.59 percent to $2.543 billion from $2.558 billion in June 2024.

On the other hand, the imports also declined by 1.97 percent by falling from $4.964 billion last year to $4.866 billion in FY2024-25, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 4.79 percent when compared to the exports of $2.671 billion during May 2025.

The imports witnessed a decrease of 7.08 percent when compared to the imports of $5.237 billion in May 2025, PBS reported.