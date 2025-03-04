Pakistan’s exports reach $22bln during Jul-Feb

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country increased by 8.17 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-February (2024-25) were recorded at $22.022 billion against $20.359 billion during July-February (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.40 percent by growing from $35.199 million last year to $37.802 million during the first eight months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $15.780 billion against the deficit of $14.480 billion last year, showing an increase of 6.33 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in February 2025 decreased by 5.57 percent to $2.439 billion from $2.583 billion in February 2024.

On the other hand, the imports went up by 10.03 percent by going up from $4.306 to $4.738 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 17.35 percent when compared to the exports of $2.951 billion during January 2025.

The imports also witnessed a decrease of 9.89 percent when compared to the imports of $5.258 billion in January 2025, PBS reported.

