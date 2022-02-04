Friday, February 4, 2022

Pakistan’s exports rise 18.7% to $2.54bn in Jan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports increased by 18.7 per cent to $2.546 billion as compared to $2.145 bn in Jan 2021, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, he said exports grew by 24 per cent to $17.671 billion in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (Jul-Jan 2022) as compared to $14.255 billion a year ago.

Razak said “a declining trend has been noticed in the monthly imports”. The country’s imports declined by 22pc to $5.908 billion in Jan 2022, compared to $7.580 billion in Dec 2021 and $4.803 billion in Jan 2021.

Earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said textile exports reached an all-time high of $1.55 billion in January 2022.

“Pakistan has already left behind India and Bangladesh in export of textile goods to the United States (US) and European countries,” he said.

