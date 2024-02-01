29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan’s exports up by 26.9% to $2.786bln on MoM basis

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have increased by 26.9% to $2.786 billion in January 2024 from $2.195 billion during the same period in 2023.

According to the caretaker minister for Commerce and Industries, Gohar Ejaz, the imports in January decreased by 4.5% to $4.665 billion from $4.884 billion.

The trade deficit narrowed to $1.879 billion in January 2024 from $2.689 million in January 2023.

Exports totaled $17.766 billion, up 12% from $15.831 billion during the same period in the previous FY, while imports contracted by -16% to $30.010 billion as compared to $35.836 billion in same period last FY.

“These positive trends reflect our government’s unwavering commitment to promoting trade and economic growth. We will continue to implement policies that support our exporters, diversify our export base, and enhance trade facilitation. I am confident that Pakistan is on the right track to achieving its trade goals and becoming a leading player in the global economy,” the minister said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.