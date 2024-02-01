Pakistan’s exports up by 26.9% to $2.786bln on MoM basis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports have increased by 26.9% to $2.786 billion in January 2024 from $2.195 billion during the same period in 2023.

According to the caretaker minister for Commerce and Industries, Gohar Ejaz, the imports in January decreased by 4.5% to $4.665 billion from $4.884 billion.

The trade deficit narrowed to $1.879 billion in January 2024 from $2.689 million in January 2023.

Exports totaled $17.766 billion, up 12% from $15.831 billion during the same period in the previous FY, while imports contracted by -16% to $30.010 billion as compared to $35.836 billion in same period last FY.

“These positive trends reflect our government’s unwavering commitment to promoting trade and economic growth. We will continue to implement policies that support our exporters, diversify our export base, and enhance trade facilitation. I am confident that Pakistan is on the right track to achieving its trade goals and becoming a leading player in the global economy,” the minister said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.