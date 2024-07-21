Pakistan’s first air ambulance transfers patient

LAHORE: A rescue air ambulance, an initiative undertaken by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, successfully transferred a patient for the first time in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The patient, identified as Halima Bibi – a 40-year-old woman from Mianwali, suffered paralysis after falling from a roof two days ago.

She was initially treated at Mianwali’s District Headquarters Hospital, where surgeons referred her to Rawalpindi for further treatment.

Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directive, Halima Bibi was shifted from Mianwali to Rawalpindi within the critical “golden hour” in an air ambulance.

The patient’s family expressed gratitude to Maryam Nawaz, calling her an “angel” for facilitating the transfer. Punjab Chief Minister emphasised that quality and timely medical treatment is the right of every citizen and will be ensured.

She also announced the commencement of Pakistan’s first air ambulance operations while appealing to the nation to pray for Bibi’s recovery.

First female Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had made an announcement of launch of the air ambulance service within weeks in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier in March, the Punjab cabinet approved the project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.

Under this initiative, there is a plan to initially get two aircraft on lease. These ambulances will be equipped to transport doctors, paramedics, and essential medical equipment, along with life-saving medicines.

The air machines are designed to operate from short runways. They will also have the capability to land and take off from national highways and motorways.