Pakistan Railways announces bullet train by 2030

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has unveiled a plan to launch a high-speed bullet train between Lahore and Karachi by 2030, significantly slashing travel time between the two provincial capitals from 20 hours to just five.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the 1,215-kilometer rail line will be part of the broader ML-1 (Main Line 1) project — a $6.7 billion upgrade of the Karachi–Peshawar railway corridor, central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, speaking about the initiative, said the new bullet trains would operate at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, with major stops planned in Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The project is being developed with support from China, and the China Railway Construction Corporation is expected to play a key role in the implementation.

Upgrades under the project will include dual tracks, reconstructed bridges, and a state-of-the-art signaling system.

Beyond offering faster and more efficient passenger travel, the high-speed rail line is expected to boost Pakistan’s freight capacity, increasing the rail share from 4% to 20% by 2030.

Officials also expect the project to generate thousands of jobs during both construction and operational phases.

Additionally, the shift to rail is projected to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on expensive road transport, potentially saving billions in fuel imports.

While rail remains a crucial part of Pakistan’s transport infrastructure, it has long suffered from underinvestment, outdated technology, and frequent delays.

Pakistan Railways currently operates over 7,700 kilometers of track but faces chronic issues due to decades of neglect and mismanagement.